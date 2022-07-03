According to reports, multiple people have been shot at the Field's shopping mall in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Danish police said that several people were hit by gunshots at a shopping center in the capital Copenhagen on Sunday. So far, the police have arrested one person in connection with the incident.

Taking to Twitter, Copenhagen police said that officers have been sent to the Field's mall after reports of a shooting emerged. The police also advised people inside the mall to stay put and wait for official assistance.

Pictures shared by local media show heavily armed police officers outside the mall as well as of people running out of the mall. According to reports, British singer Harry Styles was supposed to perform less than a mile from the mall later in the evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2022 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).