Islamabad [Pakistan] October 3 (ANI): At least seven people were killed in an accident after heavy rains in the capital city of Pakistan.

The accident took place after a vehicle fell into a drain and injured kept lying unattended and unnoticed in the drain throughout the night, The Nation reported.

"The deceased included three women and three girls. The bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital, all the deceased belonged to Bhara Kahu," a Police official informed.

The incident is yet another example of poor infrastructure in Pakistan. Such frequent accidents show that Prime Minister Imran Khan has failed to achieve what his party had promised to the people in its 2018 manifesto, The News International reported. (ANI)

