Islamabad [Pakistan], July 17 (ANI): In yet another example of the dire law and order situation in Pakistan, a rape accused escaped from police custody in Punjab’s Jhelum, ARY news reported on Sunday.

He was able to dodge the police after being arrested on charges of raping a woman.

Also Read | Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Says His Govt Will Step Down Before Completing Tenure Next Month.

The accused identified as Kamran, was arrested by Saddar Police, over a week ago after the rape charges against him were proven in an initial medical report of the rape-victim woman.

As per the allegations, Kamran allegedly raped the woman after forcibly entering her house.

Also Read | Pakistan Rains: River Sutlej in Medium Flood, Local Authorities Evacuate Over 5,000 People to Safer Places.

In the CCTV footage, the accused can be seen using a mobile in police custody, ARY News reported.

As per the officials, the probe to arrest the accused is underway.

However, this is not the first case of the accused fleeing police authorities in Pakistan.

Earlier, an accused arrested in a rape case fled police custody during his medical examination in the Jinnah Hospital clinic, ARY news reported.

The suspect was transferred to the hospital for medical treatment from Central Jail but he fled while two police guards assigned to keep an eye on him were detained.

In June, at least 15 to 20 prisoners escaped from a prison in the Chaman region of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after attacking the officials deployed in the facility, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

According to the police, the prisoners attacked the officials when they were leaving their barracks for Eid ul Adha prayers. The police said that the prisoners snatched a weapon from a jail official and fled from the spot. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)