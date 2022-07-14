Quetta [Pakistan], July 14 (ANI): Enraged by the desecration of the Holy Quran in Pakistan's Quetta city, people protested and blocked the main road in the Nawan Killi area.

The protest continued till late in the night on Wednesday. The local administration has deployed a heavy contingent of police and Frontier Corps to meet any untoward situation, reported Dawn.

"We are trying to identify the elements involved in the monstrous crime through CCTV cameras installed in the area," a senior police officer said, adding that the suspects would be arrested soon.

Police have registered a case against unidentified culprits after burnt copies and pages of the Holy Quran were found in a nullah.

The prayer leader of a nearby mosque brought burnt pages and copies of the Holy Quran to the police station, reported Dawn.

Meanwhile, leaders of various religious organisations and minority groups condemned the incident and demanded action against those involved. (ANI)

