Touch is a special experience that when done right brings healing. A 30-year-old professional, identified as Trevor Hooton, has created a buzz over cuddle therapy and reinforced the thought that it is often misinterpreted as sex work.

The concept of free hugs could be common these days at well-being events and college festivals, however, a professional would likely come with a price tag for the comforting service. Hooton, known by his business name Treasure, is paid as much as Rs. 6,000 (£75) by his clients. Treasure, originally from Montreal, Canada is now based in Bristol and identifies as non-binary. Their business, ‘Embrace Connections’ also facilitates ‘connections coaching’ to help people struggling to build relationships with others. Joker’s Quote on Mental Illness Hits Home on World Mental Health Day, Here’s Why.

Treasure initially began looking for the science behind human connections ten years ago, and they found it fascinating. He has been quoted in media as saying, "People have mistaken what I do for being an escort service, or prostitution... It’s about communication and building trust - when you hire a cuddle therapist, you are hiring their time, attention and care."

Cuddling therapy is associated with healing by touch via expressing love. and care towards another. Often, hugs and cuddles are mutually beneficial when done with the right intent and feel. It goes unsaid that partners in romantic relationships express their affection and protective attitude with a gentle hug or cuddle. National Cuddle Up Day Quotes: Adorable Sayings & Images Will Set Your Mood.

Sex is not all that life asks for on troublesome days or moments, a calming touch can be soothing. The benefits of cuddling therapy range from feeling safe to overcoming distress. According to psychology, human touch can be magical in cases of depression, Post-traumatic stress disorder PTSD, repressive memory-related anxiety disorders and other mental health concerns.

