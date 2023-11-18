Sindh [Pakistan], November 18 (ANI): The government of Sindh province in Pakistan has denied the claim of filing any appeal over Pakistan's supreme court decision against trials of civilians in the military courts, ARY News reported on Saturday.

It reported quoting the Sindh caretaker chief minister's spokesperson that the CM has denied the impression that the government has filed any review appeal against the SC verdict in the apex court.

Also Read | South Korea to Ban Dog Meat Consumption After International and Domestic Criticism of Centuries-Old Practice: Report.

"The Advocate General's office has in a clarification to the Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has said that neither the law department nor any other department of the province has filed the review petition in the case," spokesman said.

The sources said that Caretaker Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar was in Islamabad yesterday and on his return from the federal capital today, he ordered issuance of a clarification over the matter, ARY News reported.

Also Read | SpaceX Starship Launch: Pair of Explosions Ends Second Test Flight Soon After SpaceX Launches Starship Into Space.

Earlier, the mainstream media reported that the caretaker government of Sindh has challenged the Supreme Court's decision against trials of civilians in the military courts.

As per the ARY News, on October 23, the Supreme Court (SC) announced its verdict by 4-1 in pleas against civilian trials in the military courts. The PTI chairman and others moved the top court challenging the military trial of civilians named in the May 09 riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The five-member bench of the Pakistan Supreme Court unanimously declared civilians' trials in military courts null and void. The ruling came while hearing the petitions challenging the trial of civilians involved in the May 9 riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a corruption case, Geo News reported.

A bench headed by Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and comprising Justices Munib Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Ayesha Malik heard the petitions.

After the May 9 riots, Police had detained 532 suspects in connection with violent protests and the attack on the General Headquarters (GHQ) and other sensitive installations.

The suspects were detained after FIRs were registered with the Rawal!pindi, Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal police and out of the 532 suspects, 374 had been arrested under section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, which outlined punishments for acts of terrorism.(ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)