World News | Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Condemns Adiala Jail Staff for Obstructing Imran's Medical Check-up

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 9 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has strongly criticised the Adiala Jail administration for not allowing a doctor to conduct a medical examination of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Dawn reported.

The party's core committee urged the immediate intervention of the court in this matter, emphasising the importance of Dr Asim being allowed to conduct Khan's medical check-up.

In addition, the committee condemned the misconduct complaint filed against Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, a judge of the Islamabad High Court, in the Supreme Judicial Council. They viewed this complaint as part of a broader strategy by the government to intimidate and influence judges. The committee highlighted that such actions were part of an organised campaign against the judiciary, as reported by Dawn.

The PTI core committee urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faiz Isa to take decisive action against incidents of judicial harassment, both direct and indirect. They emphasised the importance of exposing those responsible for orchestrating what they termed as an 'organised campaign' against judges and the judiciary.

Furthermore, the committee announced the PTI's decision to boycott what they deemed as 'unconstitutional elections' for the positions of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

