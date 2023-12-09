Lahore [Pakistan], December 9 (ANI): An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted an extension to the bail of Zain Hussain Qureshi, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, along with two sisters of the former PTI chief, in connection with the May 9 riots case, as reported by ARY News on Saturday.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed in Lahore extended the bail of Imran Khan's sisters Aleema Khan, and Uzma Khan, and PTI leader Zain Qureshi until January 9 in the case.

Earlier on November 22, the anti-terrorism court of Lahore extended the interim bails of Imran Khan's sisters in the May 9 arson and violence cases. The interim bails of Aleema and Uzma Khan were extended until December 9.

During the court proceedings on Saturday, presided over by ATC admin judge Abhar Gul Khan, all three accused entered not-guilty pleas and opted to challenge the charges. The court scheduled the next hearing for December 16, summoning prosecution witnesses for their statements.

On July 24, an anti-terrorism court took action to initiate the process of declaring 21 PTI leaders, including Aleema and Uzma, absconders for their failure to cooperate with the investigation in the May 9 cases.

The police had informed the court that, despite being aware of their involvement in the cases, the PTI leaders did not comply with the investigation and are currently in hiding.

Moreover, Qureshi was also wanted by the police in connection with the May 9 riots' case registered at the Cantt police station in Multan.

The May 09 violent protests erupted nationwide following the arrest of PTI's chairman and former prime minister in the Toshakhana case at the Islamabad High Court, leading to the registration of the case at Sarwar Road police station in Lahore.

Widespread unrest erupted across Pakistan following the arrest of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan at the Islamabad High Court.

Protests spanned remote and major cities as party workers expressed agitation over their leader's arrest, prompting Balochistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad to call in the armed forces to maintain law and order.

During the protest, army installations and the Corps Commander's house in Lahore came under attack. Notably, PTI Chairman Khan was arrested on August 5 from his Lahore residence following a five-year disqualification and a three-year prison term in the Toshakhana criminal case, ARY News reported. (ANI)

