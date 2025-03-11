Karachi [Pakistan], March 11 (ANI): The Tezgam Express, traveling from Karachi to Rawalpindi, derailed at Rohri Station, leading to significant train delays and service disruptions. One of its bogies slipped off the track, blocking the up-track and affecting multiple scheduled trains, the Express Tribune reported.

The incident caused damage to the railway line.

Upon receiving reports of the derailment, railway authorities dispatched a crane from the loco shed to lift the affected bogie and restore normal operations. Officials confirmed that emergency repair teams had been deployed to assess and fix the damaged rails.

The incident created congestion along the route, leading to an immediate halt of multiple train services.

As a result, several trains faced delays. The Bahauddin Zakariya Express was stopped at Begamaji Station, while the Shah Hussain Express, Green Line Express, and Fareed Express were held at various locations, reported the Express Tribune.

Railway authorities urged passengers to remain patient as restoration work was underway, but many travellers faced extended waiting times due to the disruption.

An investigation has been launched to determine the exact cause of the derailment. Preliminary reports indicate that track conditions and maintenance issues could have contributed to the incident. Restoration crews are working on an urgent basis to repair the damage and resume train services as quickly as possible, the Express Tribune reported.

This derailment comes just weeks after a similar incident involving the Shalimar Express, which went off track near Shahdara, Punjab.

The train, which was traveling from Lahore to Karachi, narrowly avoided a major disaster when it got stuck on a bridge near Barkat Town, preventing a potentially catastrophic accident in a populated area, as reported by a local news channel.

The train's detailing resulted in it to get stuck in the middle of a bridge, instead of rolling over or toppling into a populated region. This aided in preventing chances for any additional damage. (ANI)

