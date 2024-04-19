Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], April 19 (ANI): Five Customs Intelligence officials and two civilians, including a five-year-old girl, were tragically killed in an ambush by unidentified gunmen in Dera Ismail Khan city in Pakistan, The Express Tribune reported.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Thrusday as the Customs Intelligence team conducted routine checks at Saggu in Dera Ismail Khan district , where they encountered heavy gunfire from attackers hiding in the nearby bushes.

Also Read | Apple Removes Meta-Owned WhatsApp and Threads From Its App Store in China at Request of Chinese Government.

"As a result of the ambush, the casualties occurred, comprising five Customs Intelligence officials and two innocent civilians," they added

A rescue 1122 team shifted the bodies to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ). The martyrs were identified as Shahab Ali Khan, Attar Alam, Akbar Zaman, Inayatullah, Muhammad Aslam of the Customs Intelligence, and civilians Safatullah and five-year-old Laiba Bibi, as per The Express Tribune.

Also Read | Iran-Israel Conflict 2024: Elon Musk Calls for Peace Amid War Between Israel and Iran, Says, 'Rockets Should Be Used To Reach the Stars Not To Harm Fellow Humans'.

Police disclosed that they had recovered empties from the bushes during their preliminary investigation.

According to The Express Tribune, the exact number of assailants, who subsequently fled the scene, could not be immediately determined.

Earlier in the day, another incident took place in which a vehicle carrying five Japanese nationals was targeted by a suicide bomber on Friday in Karachi's Landhi area, Dawn News reported, citing the police.

The police said that the Japanese nationals were hurt in the incident. however, the terrorists who were involved in carrying out the attack, were killed.

The deputy inspector general (DIG) East Azfar Mahesar, told Dawn that the incident occurred near Murtaza Chorangi in Landhi, adding that the five foreign nationals were travelling in a Hiace van."

All five Japanese remained safe. However, the private security guard with them was injured," he said.

"No one has claimed responsibility so far," the DIG said, adding that the vehicle carrying the Japanese nationals was bullet-proof. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)