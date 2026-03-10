Islamabad [Pakistan], March 10 (ANI): The US Embassy in Pakistan issued a security alert ahead of the planned large-scale religious processions across the country, noting that the movement of all US personnel will be restricted beginning Tuesday, 12 PM (local time).

In an official statement, it said, "The U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the U.S. Consulates General in Lahore, Karachi, and Peshawar are monitoring planned large-scale religious processions across Pakistan. Beginning March 10 at 12:00 p.m., the movements of all U.S. personnel will be restricted."

The statement added, "Large crowds and traffic congestion are expected, along with a precautionary security presence, an increased number of checkpoints, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region. Processions may cause traffic delays/detours due to closed or blocked roads in the vicinity of the event. The likelihood, duration and severity of any associated protests is unknown. We advise U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings and remain aware of their surroundings. Large rallies, processions, and protests can be fluid in nature and even peaceful mass events can turn violent."

The statement further noted that the US Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi continue to suspend all consular services, while the US Embassy in Islamabad continues to provide services to US citizens. It mentioned that individuals with scheduled appointments will be contacted if there are changes to their appointment dates.

https://x.com/usembislamabad/status/2031041744427458808?s=20

Earlier, the US Embassy in Islamabad announced the cancellation of all visa appointments through Friday, March 6, citing the current security situation, amidst the ongoing Iranian protests for the death of the Supreme Leader Ayotallah Khamenei.

In a post on X, the embassy said, " Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6."The advisory applies to the US Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi as well, as authorities monitor evolving situations in the country.

Previously, The Dawn reported that 10 people were killed in Karachi and two in Islamabad as protests erupted countrywide against the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israeli attacks.

The Pakistani law enforcement personnel resorted to teargas shelling and baton-charge to control the situation. Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) was also implemented across Sindh. Section 144 of the PPC deals with "joining an unlawful assembly armed with deadly weapons".

The protests across Gilgit-Baltistan had intensified over the attack on Iran and the killing of Khamenei, with violent clashes leaving seven demonstrators dead and several others injured.

In Gilgit and Skardu, angry protestors set fire to local offices of the United Nations, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Gilgit.

In Skardu, the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) and several government buildings were also torched during the unrest. As a result of firing on the protesters, seven demonstrators were killed, and more than a dozen others were injured. (ANI)

