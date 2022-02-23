Islamabad [Pakistan], February 23 (ANI): Visa applications of Pakistani students are getting rejected by Canadian authorities owing to reasons including weak previous academic background, overstay in Canada, the insufficient financial capacity to support their stay in Canada, illegal migration and fraud.

Pakistan is one of the top ten emigration countries in the world with around 6 million emigrants, representing 3 per cent of the total. Pakistan's poor economic development, lack of education, employment opportunities, fragile security scenario, were some of the reasons behind the exodus.

There is a huge backlog of pending applications and Pakistani authorities have taken up this issue with the Canadian Minister of Immigration and Citizenship.

Notably, there have been cases of illegal activities by Pak migrants in Canada. In one incident of 2018, Wajid Ali, a former Canadian House of Commons Member and another Pakistani were charged with fraudulent borrowing of over Canadian USD 1.1 million by Canadian authorities, reported Islam Khabar.

Furthermore, some Pakistani nationals have also been arrested in 2018 for trying to travel to Canada on fake visas.

Every year an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 Pakistanis attempt illegal passage to Europe via Iran and Turkey. Canada remains the world's fourth-biggest destination for international students however a variety of these reasons have led to the rejection of visas of Pakistani students by the Canadian authorities. (ANI)

