Kabul [Afghanistan], October 4 (ANI): Pakistani security forces have shut down several long-standing Afghan refugee camps in Balochistan, displacing thousands of residents and demolishing their homes and shops, Tolo News reported.

Camps in Loralai, Gardi Jungle, Saranan, Zhob, Qala-e-Saifullah, Pishin, and Muslim Bagh have been affected.

Refugees say they were forced out suddenly without being allowed to gather their belongings.

Bashir Ahmad, a resident of the Gardi Jungle camp, said, "I wasn't even given time to collect my belongings. They told me that if I didn't leave my house, they would burn everything."

Civil aid workers have called on Islamabad to uphold human rights in the process.

Wali Mohammad, a volunteer assisting Afghan refugees in Chaman, said, "I call on the Pakistani government to respect human rights while deporting Afghan refugees. The rest of the world provides citizenship documents to Afghans within five years, but in Pakistan, this has not happened even after decades."

Those expelled say they returned to Afghanistan empty-handed and are struggling for basic needs.

Khalq Dad, a recently returned refugee, stated, "We need shelter and food assistance until we can start working again, because we are unfamiliar with this place and are returning to our areas after decades."

Officials at the border have raised concerns over the growing numbers.

Abdul Latif Hakimi, the registration officer for returnees in Spin Boldak, told Tolo News, "The situation of Afghan refugees in Pakistan is deteriorating. Our information shows that Afghans are being forcibly deported from all areas, which has dramatically increased the number of returnees."

According to Tolo News, more than 13,500 Afghans, including hundreds of former prisoners, have crossed back through Spin Boldak in just the last five days, highlighting the scale of forced deportations.

Authorities said the sudden influx has created urgent demand for humanitarian aid. (ANI)

