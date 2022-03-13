Canberra [Australia], March 13 (ANI): A Pakistani student, working as a part-time ride-share driver in the Australian city of Melbourne was stabbed multiple times by two unknown male passengers in the early hours of Saturday.

The student has been identified by Pakistan's Consulate General in Melbourne as Hassan Ahmad.

Police believe that the passengers stole his Mazda 3 car before abandoning it shortly up the road following the alleged attack. The pair remains on the run, The Age, a local newspaper reported.

The driver, a student from Pakistan, managed to go into a service station on Johnston Street, in Melbourne's inner north, and call emergency services at about 3:40 am, the report further said.

The student was rushed to the Royal Melbourne Hospital with serious injuries. Following treatment, his situation has now been described as stable according to the Consulate General of Pakistan.

"We are following up the unfortunate incident involving stabbing of a Pakistani national, Mr Hassan Ahmad. Our Consul visited Royal Melbourne Hospital today where Mr Hassan is admitted. Doctors have described his condition as stable," said Consulate General of Pakistan, Melbourne in a tweet.

"The Consulate General will remain in touch with Mr Hassan, his friends and family and provide every possible assistance," the Consulate General added.

Hate crimes against people from South Asia, particularly students has been witnessed in the past in Australia.

In 2009-10, a series of racially motivated attacks on Indian students in Melbourne had forced the Australian government to apologise, reported The Conversation, an Australian news portal, adding that those of Indian heritage living in Australia reported experiencing high levels of "subtle racism" in their everyday lives. (ANI)

