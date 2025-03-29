Peshawar, Mar 29 (PTI) The banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Saturday announced a three-day unilateral ceasefire on the Muslim holiday of Eid-ul-Fitr.

It will be effective for three days from March 30 to April 1, subject to the sighting of the moon.

In a statement, the militant group's spokesperson Muhammad Khurasani said that TTP leadership decided that the ceasefire will be observed in "consideration of the happiness of the people of Pakistan."

"Therefore, all Mujahideen stationed on battlefronts across the country should refrain from any action one day before Eid (on the last day of Ramazan), on Eid day, and on the second day of Eid," it said.

However, it warned that if the "enemy takes any action, they should certainly defend themselves".

TTP, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, is an umbrella organisation of various Islamist armed terrorist groups operating along the Afghan–Pakistani border. Formed in 2007, the group shares a common ideology with the Afghan Taliban.

The banned group ended its ceasefire with the Pakistani government in November 2022.

Since then, the country has witnessed an uptick in terror attacks, which it blames on the TTP.

