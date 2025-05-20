Islamabad, May 20 (PTI) Pakistanis are "celebrating peace, not victory," reflecting the nation's preference for stability, a senior army general here has said, emphasising his country's commitment to peace.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, in an interview with China's state-run CGTV, also criticised what he called "unfounded aggression and false allegations" from India, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

“We, too, want to move toward development and stability,” he said. “We owe it to the people of Pakistan, to our future generations. That is why our preference is always peace.”

Pakistanis "are celebrating peace, not victory," the army spokesperson said. “There is humility in our people. We are down to earth and thankful to Allah.”

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

The Indian military has been maintaining that Pakistan pleaded for stopping the military actions after India hit eight military installations in Pakistan on early May 10 in response to Pakistan's attempts to target Indian military bases.

Lt Gen Chaudhry criticised the ongoing "aggression and false allegations" against Pakistan, noting that mature nations are focused on addressing global challenges such as climate change, misinformation, and overpopulation, rather than imposing dominance through unfounded attacks.

“We have never bowed before, and we never will,” he said.

On Pakistan's partnership with China, Lt Gen Chaudhry highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to peace, stability, and economic development.

Addressing internal security concerns, especially attacks on Chinese engineers involved in development projects, he described Pakistan's national power as an “iron wall” made up of the people, armed forces, diplomatic corps, media, and youth, all united against terrorism.

He expressed confidence that Pakistan will continue advancing toward development and stability. He also praised China's rapid development as a global model.

