Karachi [Pakistan], March 17 (ANI): Pakistan's aviation industry is grappling with mounting financial strain as escalating tensions between Iran, Israel, and the United States send shockwaves through global energy markets. The surge in fuel prices triggered by the ongoing geopolitical conflict is significantly affecting both commercial flight operations and pilot training programmes across the country.

The crisis intensified after Iran reportedly shut down the Strait of Hormuz following joint US-Israel military strikes that began on February 28. The strategic waterway is a key global oil transit route, and its closure has pushed international oil prices sharply upward.

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The disruption has created widespread uncertainty in global fuel markets, with the aviation industry among the hardest hit, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, aviation specialists in Pakistan say the price of Jet A-1 fuel, used by commercial airliners, has increased by approximately Rs154 per litre.

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Meanwhile, aviation gasoline, essential for smaller training aircraft, has risen by nearly Rs80 per litre. The sudden spike in fuel costs has forced airlines to raise ticket prices to offset rising operating expenses.

Domestic airfares have climbed by roughly Rs10,000 to Rs15,000, while international ticket prices have increased dramatically, ranging between Rs30,000 and Rs150,000 depending on routes and travel demand.

Airlines operating in Pakistan are struggling to absorb the financial burden, and industry observers warn that further increases may be unavoidable if the crisis continues.

The instability has also disrupted flight schedules. More than 1,600 flights departing from Karachi and other airports to Gulf destinations and beyond have been cancelled over the past 17 days due to the volatile regional situation.

Pilot training institutes are facing an even deeper crisis. Aviation gasoline, which powers training aircraft, is produced at only a few locations globally and must be imported in shipments of 16,000 to 24,000 litres or in 200-litre drums, as cited by The Express Tribune.

The cost of this fuel has now climbed to around Rs 670 per litre, creating serious challenges for flying schools.

Training facilities at Karachi Airport report that the price of pilot training has increased by nearly Rs1 million, with fuel reserves expected to last only about a month.

Aviation experts warn that if prices continue to rise, small aircraft operations and pilot training activities could soon come to a standstill, deepening Pakistan's already fragile aviation crisis, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)