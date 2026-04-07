Faisalabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): Dozens of historically significant buildings have reportedly disappeared from the urban fabric of Faisalabad in Pakistan, raising serious concerns about administrative negligence and the unchecked influence of land grabbers, reports The Express Tribune. Many of these culturally rich sites have allegedly been replaced by commercial plazas, sparking criticism from heritage advocates, says the Pakistani daily.

According to The Express Tribune, Mian Ajaz Bashir, a senior journalist and art gallery chairman, stated that several of these demolished structures were deeply tied to the subcontinent's history, including the independence movement and visits by prominent leaders. He highlighted the loss of the Arya Samaj temple, built in 1906 by the Sanatan Dharma community in Jhang Bazaar near the Lasoori Shah shrine. Once a major religious centre attracting Hindu devotees, the site later came under the provincial Auqaf department after Partition.

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Over time, however, it was allegedly demolished by private parties and replaced with a commercial building. Bashir further revealed that a British-era rest house near Karkhana Bazaar, originally constructed for farmers and travellers, was also torn down. The land has since been converted into shops, reportedly allocated to oil depot operators, raising safety concerns in the area. He added that a historically important municipal corporation building nearby was similarly demolished and is now used as a parking lot.

Another notable loss includes the Sanatan Dharma Library in Montgomery Bazaar, which was repurposed as the Muslim League House after independence. This building, too, was razed and replaced by a plaza. Bashir also alleged that the Central Cooperative Bank building, established in 1921 in Katchery Bazaar, was illegally taken over through forged ownership documents and subsequently redeveloped, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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He recalled that a residence once hosting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1946 was also lost due to neglect. The site now houses a fast-food outlet and a private bank office. Criticising authorities, Bashir questioned the failure to enforce the Punjab Special Premises (Preservation) Act, 1982. He urged officials to review evacuee property records and take decisive action against illegal encroachments, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)