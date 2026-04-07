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BLACKPINK member LISA and Italian electronic music producer Anyma have officially announced their new collaborative single, "Bad Angel." The partnership was confirmed via social media on April 6, 2026, featuring a high-concept visual teaser that previews the track’s melodic techno direction. This release marks LISA’s first solo musical venture of the year, following the recent success of BLACKPINK’s group activities. BLACKPINK Makes History: First Music Act To Hit 100M YouTube Subscribers Before ‘DEADLINE’ Album Release.

Lisa, Anyma Unveil Atmospheric Teaser for ‘Bad Angel’

The announcement was led by Anyma, who shared a 15-second teaser clip across his official social media platforms. The footage features LISA in a futuristic, sci-fi setting, depicted as a humanoid figure breaking free from mechanical restraints.

The visual style is consistent with Anyma’s "Genesys" digital art aesthetic, blending human elements with high-definition robotics. The audio snippet accompanying the clip highlights a dark, melodic techno production, layering heavy synthesisers over LISA’s vocal performance.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Bad Angel’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anyma (@anyma)

‘Bad Angel’ Official Release Date

"Bad Angel" is scheduled for a global digital release on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. The track will be available on all major streaming platforms simultaneously across different regions.

According to the official release schedule, the single will go live at PST: 08:00 (April 8), CET: 17:00 (April 8) amd KST: 00:00 (April 9).

The timing of the launch has led to industry speculation regarding a live debut. Anyma is currently slated to perform his new live concept, "Aeden," at Coachella 2026, where LISA is rumoured to make a guest appearance.

LISA’s Expanding Solo Portfolio

This collaboration follows a highly active first quarter for LISA. In early 2026, she participated in BLACKPINK’s EP Deadline, which achieved significant commercial success globally. "Bad Angel" serves as her follow-up to her 2025 solo studio album, Alter Ego. BLACKPINK’s Lisa Marks 29th Birthday With Beachside Bash; Priyanka Chopra Sends Love to ‘Gorgeous Girl’ (View Post).

In addition to her music projects, LISA recently confirmed her first Las Vegas residency, Viva La Lisa, set to begin in November 2026 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Her work with Anyma represents a further shift toward experimental electronic genres as she continues to diversify her solo discography.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Lisa). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2026 04:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).