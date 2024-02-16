Islamabad, Feb 16 (PTI) A leading but disgruntled right-wing Pakistani politician has accused the top military leaders of toppling the government of Imran Khan in 2022.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) claimed during a Samaa TV talk show on Thursday night that the "former army chief Gen (rtd) Qamar Javed Bajwa toppled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) government."

Recalling the no-confidence motion against the PTI founder, Rehman said: "The PPP was moving the no-confidence motion against the PTI. Gen Bajwa and Faiz Hameed were in touch with us at the time of no-confidence motion."

"Gen Bajwa, Faiz Hameed asked all parties to do this (bringing a vote of no-confidence motion),” he claimed.

The channel reported on its website that Rahman told the host in response to a question: "Someone should stand up to the establishment and say it is doing wrong".

"The protest will continue until things are settled, as the establishment has nothing to do with politics. As a result of this protest, there will be a revolution," Rehman maintained.

Rehman said, "The state institutions are respectable, but why come into politics?"

"If the establishment thinks that the elections were transparent, then the narrative in line with the May 9 mayhem is buried," Rehman added.

Speaking about talks with the PTI, Rehman said: "There is a difference of mind with the PTI that can be resolved."

He also criticised the PML-N for announcing its plan to form a coalition government with the help of other parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party.

“The present parliament has no future, as the decisions and policies in the parliament will come from somewhere else," he said.

Rehaman had traditionally been close to the establishment but has become weary after suffering a devastating defeat in the elections.

His opponents allege that being a seasoned politician, Rehman may be in search of some role in the future government by attacking the Army.

On February 10, 2022, Pakistan's then-Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership.

The vote was held after opposition parties brought a motion against him, following days of high drama.

The vote took place after the country's Supreme Court ruled in favour of opposition parties and said that 71-year-old Khan had acted unconstitutionally.

The vote made Khan the first Pakistani prime minister to be ousted by a no-confidence motion, with opposition parties securing 174 votes in the 342-member house in support of the no-confidence motion.

