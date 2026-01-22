Balochistan [Pakistan] January 22 (ANI): Sabiha Baloch, a central leader of the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), has issued a strong appeal to Baloch communities and international civil society to observe Baloch Genocide Remembrance Day on January 25, accusing the Pakistani state of carrying out systematic repression and demographic destruction across Balochistan.

In a post shared on X, Baloch stated that daily life in Baloch regions reflects a deep humanitarian catastrophe that remains largely invisible to the outside world. She described how in Koh-e-Sulaiman, cancer-related deaths have become routine, while families are left without access to affordable healthcare, forcing them into debt and despair.

She further highlighted the worsening conditions in Bolan and Jacobabad, once fertile regions now facing acute hunger, land dispossession, and widespread malnutrition. According to her, economic marginalisation has pushed Baloch families to the brink, with increasing cases of maternal deaths during childbirth due to the collapse of basic medical services.

Referring to Makran, Baloch alleged that both land and sea, the backbone of local livelihoods, have been seized by the state, leaving communities trapped between displacement and enforced disappearances. She claimed that those resisting land takeovers are either killed or forcibly disappeared, while land is redistributed under state patronage.

In Lasbela, she stated that Baloch culture and social values are being systematically eroded, pushing communities into what she termed "unaware slavery." Meanwhile, in Jhalawan and Sarawan, she accused armed groups operating with impunity of targeting civilians, including women and children, leading to fear, harassment, and long-term trauma for families searching for missing relatives.

Baloch also alleged that narcotics have become more accessible than food in many areas, devastating Baloch youth, while security checkpoints allegedly facilitate this crisis rather than preventing it.

Describing Balochistan as a "death well," she cited extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances, road fatalities, cancer, and the near-total collapse of health and education systems. "The state calls this security," she said, "but destroying an entire nation in the name of security is genocide."

She said January 25 also commemorates victims of mass graves such as Tootak, where unidentified remains were found, believed to be Baloch, while families, especially mothers, continue to wait for truth and justice. Dr. Baloch urged Baloch people abroad to engage embassies, journalists, and international institutions to raise awareness. (ANI)

