Islamabad, Jul 5 (PTI) Pakistan's Supreme Court got a second woman judge on Wednesday as Justice Musarrat Hilali was elevated to the apex court after a formal appointment by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Hilali, 61, was serving as the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) when she was endorsed by an eight-member Parliamentary Committee on Judges' Appointments on Tuesday.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Accuse Each Other of Plotting To Attack Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant.

President Dr Arif Alvi formally appointed her as a justice of the top court, according to an official notification.

On June 14, the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) gave unanimous approval to elevate Justice Hilali to the apex court. The JCP nominates the judges for the Supreme Court.

Also Read | Tuesday Set an Unofficial Record for the Hottest Day on Earth, Wednesday May Break It.

For the first time, Pakistan's Supreme Court will have two women judges. The number of judges in the top court will increase to 16 out of a total sanctioned strength of 17.

In January this year, Justice Ayesha A Malik took oath after making history by reaching the top echelon of the judiciary in the conservative Muslim country.

Justice Hilali was sworn in as the first woman chief justice of the PHC on April 1 and became the second female judge to become the chief justice of a high court after Justice Tahira Safdar, who served as the chief justice of the Balochistan High Court from September 2018 to October 2019.

Justice Hilali was born in Peshawar on August 8, 1961, and received her law degree from Khyber Law College, University of Peshawar. She enrolled herself as an advocate of district courts in 1983.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)