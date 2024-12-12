Islamabad [Pakistan], December 12 (ANI): Pakistan's National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) issued a notification announcing a Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 20-paise per unit increase in electricity prices, ARY News reported.

This increase in electricity prices is part of the quarterly adjustment for the first quarter of the current fiscal year, ARY News reported on Wednesday. consumers will bear an additional burden of PKR 1.18 billion in electricity prices.

Earlier, NEPRA finalized the July to September quarterly adjustment and informed the government. The increase in electricity prices will be applicable for December 2024 only. However, the adjustment will not apply to lifeline and prepaid electricity consumers, as per ARY News. Additionally, under the winter package, consumers using extra electricity will also be exempted from this quarterly adjustment.

The recovery of the last fiscal year's final quarterly adjustment, which amounted to PKR 1.74 per unit, concluded in November 2024. Pakistan's fiscal year is July 1 of the previous calendar year and concludes on June 30.

On November 10, NEPRA concluded its hearing on K-Electric's annual claims of unrecoverable dues against chronic defaulters, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, consumers raised multiple grievances on K-Electric's right-of-claims between FY17 and FY23, highlighting severe challenges faced by Karachi's residents and businesses, ARY News reported.

K-Electric said in a statement that it is allowed to claim these costs in the Multi-Year Tariff awarded to the utility, which is independent of the rates of electricity charged to customers in monthly bills under the uniform tariff policy, as per ARY News.

"These amounts have been unrecoverable despite best efforts against defaulters including multiple disconnections, engagement with specialized recovery agencies, and area-specific initiatives," the statement said.

K-Electric asserted that "the submissions to NEPRA have also undergone strict internal scrutiny as well as external audits by well-accredited and renowned audit firm as required by the NEPRA Authority", as per ARY News. (ANI)

