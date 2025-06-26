Detroit, Jun 25 (AP) The American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit Wednesday on behalf of a 14-year-old student who said a teacher humiliated her for refusing to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance in protest of US support of Israel's war in Gaza.

Danielle Khalaf's teacher told her, "Since you live in this country and enjoy its freedom, if you don't like it, you should go back to your country," according to the lawsuit.

Danielle, whose family is of Palestinian descent, declined to recite the Pledge over three days in January. "We can only marvel at the conviction and incredible courage it took for her to follow her conscience and her heart," ACLU attorney Mark Fancher said.

The lawsuit says her teacher admonished her and told her she was being disrespectful.

As a result, Danielle "suffered extensive emotional and social injuries," including nightmares, stress and strained friendships, the lawsuit says.

The ACLU and the Arab American Civil Rights League said Danielle's First Amendment rights were violated. The lawsuit seeks a financial award. An email seeking comment from the school district was not immediately answered Wednesday.

"It was traumatising, it hurt, and I know she could do that to other people," Danielle said at a news conference in February, referring to the teacher's treatment.

At that time, the school district said it had taken "appropriate action," though it didn't elaborate.

"Discrimination in any form is not tolerated by Plymouth-Canton Community Schools and is taken very seriously," the district said. (AP)

