Panama City, May 22 (AP) Panama and Venezuela will resume commercial flights nearly a year after suspending them when they broke off diplomatic relations, Panama's Civil Aviation Authority said Thursday.

Venezuela pulled its diplomatic representation from Panama last July after Panama President José Raúl Mulino refused to recognise Venezuela President Nicolas Maduro's reelection. (AP)

