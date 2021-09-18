Paris [France], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Protesters against mandatory COVID-19 passes took to the streets of Paris for the 10th consecutive Saturday, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

The French capital is having three protests today, one of which is headed by the Yellow Vests movement.

Columns of protesters are being held back by the police cordons, with people chanting "[French President Emmanuel] Macron, we do not want your health pass."

The rallies are less crowded than in previous weeks, and the situation remains calm.

According to French broadcaster BFMTV, citing a police source, a total of 80,000 to 120,000 opponents of COVID-19 passes are expected to protest in France on Saturday, including 17,000 in Paris alone.

In July, Macron announced a series of new restrictions to contain the spread of COVID-19, including a special health pass indicating that a person has either been vaccinated or has a negative test result for COVID-19. Starting August 9, the pass became mandatory in restaurants, bars, shopping centres, aeroplanes and long-distance trains.

The move caused widespread consternation in French society, with protests against the measure rocking the country every weekend. Last Saturday, a total of 121,000 voiced their objections across France, including 19,000 in Paris. (ANI/Sputnik)

