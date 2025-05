Los Angeles, May 21 (AP) Erik and Lyle Menendez's hearing in front of the California state parole board has been pushed back to August, their attorneys said Tuesday.

The delay comes after Gov. Gavin Newsom withdrew his request for the parole board to evaluate the brothers for clemency as they seek their freedom after 35 years behind bars for killing their parents.

The brothers were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting their father, Jose Menendez, and mother, Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills mansion in 1989. They were 18 and 21 at the time.

A Los Angeles judge opened the door to freedom last week by giving the brothers a new sentence of 50 years to life, making them immediately eligible for parole under California law because they were under the age of 26 when they committed their crimes.

They initially had a clemency hearing scheduled in June, but it has since been converted to a parole suitability hearing and pushed back to August 21 and 22, their lawyers said.

Scott Wyckoff, executive officer of the California Board of Parole Hearings, said in an email to attorneys on both sides that Gov. Newsom withdrew the request for a clemency investigation last Thursday in light of the judge's resentencing decision.

The governor's office declined to comment on the decision but noted that the clemency application was still considered active.

The brothers' cousin, Anamaria Baralt, said in a video posted on her TikTok that the change would benefit the brothers, given that many people are not granted parole at their first hearing.

“This is not a bad thing,” Baralt said. “Most people prepare for parole for like a year ... the more time that they can have to prepare, the better." (AP)

