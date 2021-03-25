New York [US], March 25 (ANI): A peaceful settlement in Libya through inclusive and broad-based dialogue and consultations, taking into account the legitimate concerns and aspirations of all stakeholders, is the only way forward for the country, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to United Nations on Thursday.

Speaking at the UNSC briefing on United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), Tirumurti said, "It is pertinent to mention here that timely adoption of electoral legislation by the constitutional bodies in Libya is vital for the electoral process."

Permanent Representative of India at UN said that the developments in recent months towards implementation of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Roadmap and the ceasefire agreement have heightened expectations in Libya.

"The elections of the Presidency Council, Prime Minister and formation of a new cabinet, and the endorsement of the Government of National Unity (GNU) at the reunified session of the House of Representatives earlier this month in Sirte have the potential to turn a new page in the decade long conflict in Libya."

Tirumurti said that it is encouraging to note that the ceasefire agreement has held by and large, even though the calls of this council on withdrawal of foreign fighters and mercenaries have not been heeded to.

"The newly formed Government of National Unity has enormous challenges ahead, including the convening of elections by the end of the year. Overall, the current situation provides reasons to be cautiously optimistic for Libya in the days ahead," he added.

Ambassador Tirumurti further said that the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Libya needs to be safeguarded.

Underscoring the importance of the October 23 Ceasefire Agreement, the Indian envoy said, "The international community and the Security Council should ensure its full implementation. India supports the role of the United Nations in implementing the Libyan Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism (LCMM) as requested by the Libyan parties."

Stating that the UN must ensure that terrorist forces and organisations are not allowed to rise again in Libya since this may lead to a cascading effect throughout the region, he said the international community must speak in one voice against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. (ANI)

