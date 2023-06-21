New York, June 21: A spirit of enthusiasm and celebration overflowed outside the UN headquarters here as people arrived in large numbers to attend a historic event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

The overwhelming number of people of Indian origin mixed with a smattering of yoga enthusiasts of other nationalities formed a long queue outside the entrance amid tight security measures. PM Modi State Dinner Menu in US: Special Plant-Based Cuisine Likely To Be Served, Know What Preparations White House Is Making To Host Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Watch Video: People Arrive in Large Numbers To Attend Yoga Day Event Led by PM Narendra Modi at UN

VIDEO | Indian-American family eagerly waits for PM Modi while holding a placard and national flag at the UN headquarters, where the International Yoga Day celebrations will be held shortly. pic.twitter.com/5PnKrtG9xj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 21, 2023

Many people who arrived in the hope to get in without the pass given in advance were left disappointed. "I took a chance but it is alright. It is nice to see such an enthusiastic crowd for yoga," said Madhusudan, who travelled from New Jersey on a train to reach here. International Yoga Day 2023: Indian Army Battalion Holds Underwater Yoga Session in Kerala (Watch Video).

Modi's presence at the event has worked as a magnet to draw Indian-Americans in large numbers to the venue as they arrived in buses and trains.

"Modi is the ambassador of yoga for the world. World needs peace and harmony amid war and conflict, yoga is the medium for this," said Pramod Bhagat of the World Peace and Health Foundation. Standing in the queue, Caroline, a German national, said she came after she got to know about the UN event and praised yoga's benefits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)