Mumbai, June 21: June 20 marked the start of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-nation journey to the US and Egypt. On June 22, US President Joe Biden will hold a state dinner, for which the PM Narendra Modi has accepted his invitation.

The trip is seen as a crucial turning point in developing the two countries' bilateral ties. President Joe Biden's offer to PM Modi to visit Washington, according to PM Modi, is "a reflection of the vigour and vitality of the partnership between our democracies." PM Modi in US: Indian Prime Minister Interacts With Group of Eminent US Academicians in New York (See Pics).

What's Cooking in White House?

As the two nations reaffirm their longstanding connections, particular attention is being paid to diplomatic nuances as well as Prime Minister Modi's dietary restrictions before the event, reported CNN. The first lady has selected California-based plant-based chef Nina Curtis to be the dinner's special guest chef, and the menu possibilities are being carefully examined.

According to a CNN report, Curtis will collaborate on the menu development alongside White House Executive Chef Cris Comerford and Executive Pastry Chef Susie Morrison. For her expertise in vegetarian food, Chef Curtis was chosen to cook the meals for the state banquet, the report added.

What's For Entertainment?

The state dinner at the White House will feature a performance by Grammy Award-winning American violinist and conductor Joshua Bell. "State dinners are a courtesy, an expression of good will, and a way of extending hospitality", Betty Monkman, former White House curator was quoted saying by CNN. PM Narendra Modi Meets Elon Musk In US: Tesla CEO Says ‘I Am A Fan Of Modi,’ Shares Plan For Investment In India.

Prior to the state supper at the White House, PM Modi will participate in the International Yoga Day activities in New York City. PM Modi began his official visit to the United States on Tuesday, June 20. He organised the yoga festivities at the UN's headquarters, which also included dignitaries and leaders from many other nations. PM Modi will visit Washington, D.C., after the state banquet and meet with business executives there.

