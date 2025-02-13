Washington DC [US], February 13 (ANI): Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled meeting with United States President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House, Executive Chairman of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, one of the largest television-station operators in the US, has emphasised the critical role of personal diplomacy between global leaders, in strengthening bilateral ties.

David Smith, the Executive Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group further emphasised that in today's interconnected world, trust and direct engagement between heads of state are pivotal in transforming strategic goals into tangible policies.

While speaking with ANI, Smith said, "Personal diplomacy between leaders like Prime Minister Modi and President Trump is essential for fostering stronger bilateral relations."

He added, "In today's interconnected world, trust and direct engagement between heads of state play a crucial role in turning strategic vision into actionable policy."

He explained that the US-India partnership has been significantly bolstered by the rapport between the two leaders, which has allowed for progress in trade, defence, and technology. Their frequent meetings and candid discussions have helped accelerate key agreements and ensured continued collaboration despite changing political landscapes.

Smith further highlighted that personal diplomacy extends beyond governmental negotiations. "Beyond statecraft, personal diplomacy has a direct impact on public perception and investor confidence," he pointed out.

"Strong leader-to-leader engagement reassures businesses, encourages cross-border investments, and fosters people-to-people connections." He emphasised that when leaders visibly support each other's countries, it builds trust across all sectors of society, ultimately making bilateral partnerships stronger and more resilient.

In addition, Smith acknowledged the role personal diplomacy plays in navigating geopolitical uncertainties. "Moreover, in times of geopolitical uncertainty, personal diplomacy serves as a critical tool for conflict resolution, ensuring that disputes do not derail progress." He mentioned that whether discussing trade imbalances, security concerns, or technology partnerships, PM Modi and Trump's engagement has laid the foundation for long-term collaboration.

Smith also expressed confidence that Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the US will reaffirm the strength of this relationship. "Prime Minister Modi's visit to the US will reaffirm the importance of this relationship, demonstrating that personal diplomacy is not just symbolic--it is a driving force in shaping global alliances," he said.

Prime Minsiter Modi landed in the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening (local time). India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials, welcomed him at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term. (ANI)

