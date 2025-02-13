Paris [France], February 13 (ANI): During his visit to France for the AI Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted an eco-friendly wooden alphabet set to Mirabel Rose Vance, daughter of US Vice President JD Vance.

This sustainable wooden alphabet set is a durable, safe, and engaging learning tool, designed to enhance motor skills and cognitive abilities. Unlike plastic alternatives, it is free from harmful chemicals and promotes environmental conservation.

PM Modi also presented Dokra artwork - musicians with studded stonework - to French President Emmanuel Macron.

PM Modi was on a three-day visit to France from February 10-12, where he participated in various programmes related to Artificial Intelligence (AI), commerce, energy, and cultural linkages. He co-chaired the AI Action Summit, a gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs.

Following his visit to France, PM Modi landed in the United States at the invitation of US President Donald Trump on Wednesday evening (local time). India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, along with other officials, welcomed him at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

This is PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for the second term.

Upon arrival, PM Modi headed to Blair House, where members of the Indian diaspora gathered to greet him. The diaspora members chanted "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" and Modi Modi" as they welcomed him at the Blair House. PM Modi thanked them for welcoming him.

As a symbolic gesture, the US flag at the Blair House was replaced with the Indian flag before PM Modi's arrival. PM Modi will stay at the Blair House during his visit to the US on February 12-13.

Since November 2024, PM Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone twice. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the inauguration ceremony of President Donald Trump. During the visit, EAM Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and participated in the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in January 2025. (ANI)

