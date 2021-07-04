Manila, Jul 4 (AP) The Philippine military chief says a C-130 plane transporting troops has crashed in the country's south after missing a runway and at least 40 people have been rescued.

Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana said that those rescued on Sunday were pulled from the wreckage in Sulu province.

He did not say if there were casualties and how many were on board the air force plane.(AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)