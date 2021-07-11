Manila [Philippines], July 11 (ANI/Xinhua):The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday reported 5,916 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,473,025.

The death toll climbed to 25,921 after 105 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 14.5 million people since the outbreak in January 2020.

The DOH said 20,806 medical workers, primarily nurses, and physicians, contracted the virus as of July 9, adding that 100 health care workers have succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that 20,933 overseas Filipinos from 95 countries and regions covering Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and the Americas contracted COVID-19 since the pandemic. The highly infectious disease has claimed the lives of 1,245 overseas Filipinos, it added. (ANI/Xinhua)

