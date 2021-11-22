Manila [Philippines], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 984 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,826,853.

The DOH also reported that 218 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 47,288.

Also Read | Petroleum Dealers in Pakistan Announce Nation-Wide Strike on November 25.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said all regions are at minimal to low-risk case classification with health systems capacity at low to moderate risk.

Vergeire said the decrease in virus cases in the country is plateauing, adding that the decline in new cases is slowing down. "Among those who died of COVID-19, 93.49 per cent are not fully vaccinated," she said.

Also Read | Global Ransomware Attacks Fueled by Unregulated Cryptocurrencies, Says Report.

The Philippines recorded its highest daily COVID-19 tally on Sept. 11, with 26,303 cases.

The Philippines, which has around 110 million population, has tested more than 22 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)