Brussels [Belgium], January 19 (ANI): Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal began his visit to Brussels on Saturday with a meeting with Maros Sefcovic, the European Union Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. The two leaders discussed bilateral issues, including trade relations and the India-EU Free Trade Agreement.

Goyal is on a visit to Brussels for a High-Level Dialogue with Maros Sefcovic from January 18-20.

Sharing a post on X, Goyal wrote, "Began my Brussels visit with a warm first meeting with@MarosSefcovic, EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security. We exchanged views on bilateral issues including trade ties and the India-EU Free Trade Agreement."

In another post, he wrote, "Co-chaired the delegation-level meeting with EU Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security @MarosSefcovic. Engaged in productive discussions, reviewing bilateral trade ties and the progress of the India-EU FTA, and the Trade and Technology Council (TTC). Also deliberated on the global trade situation. Looking forward to working towards a fair, balanced, and equitable FTA, as well as the 2nd meeting of the TTC."

Sefcovic said that he is "pleased" to host Goyal for the High-Level Trade and Investment Dialogue.

In a post on X, Sefcovic wrote, "Pleased to host Minister @PiyushGoyal for the High-Level Trade and Investment Dialogue, with the shared objective to take the EU-India partnership to the next level. Looking forward to our 2-day engagement to galvanise our joint efforts. There's a lot to gain on both sides."

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the EU to India, Herve Delphin, also highlighted the importance of talks between Goyal and Sefcovic, and said that both the sides committed to make "breakthrough on crucial trade and investment issues."

Delphin wrote on X, "Important talks this weekend in Brussels between Minister of Commerce @PiyushGoyal & @MarosSefcovic, EU Trade Commissioner. Both sides committed to make a breakthrough on crucial Trade and Investment issues, which could release substantial mutual benefits."

Earlier in a press release on Friday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry had said, "This visit underlines the importance that India attaches to its trade and investment ties with the European Union (EU), one of our largest trading partners with bilateral trade estimated at over USD 180 billion in 2023-2024. At the same time, the EU is also a significant source of Foreign Direct Investment, with total FDI estimated at USD 117.34 billion."

On the sidelines, Goyal is also expected to meet Ngozi Okonzo-Iweala, Director General of World Trade Organisation; Bernard Quintin, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Foreign Trade of Belgium apart from holding interactions with representatives of Belgian industry and Indian community. (ANI)

