Cairo, Jun 24 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Cairo on Saturday for a two-day state visit at the invitation of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Modi was welcomed at the airport here by Egypt's Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly with a warm embrace. Modi inspected a guard of honour on arrival here.

This is the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Egypt in 26 years.

Modi will meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday.

