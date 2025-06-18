Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Croatia in the final leg of his three-nation visit.

PM Modi arrived in Zagreb after concluding his visit to Canada, where he participated in the G7 Summit.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial welcome on his arrival in Croatia. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship with the visit opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and meet the President of Croatia, Zoran Milanovic.

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

PM Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive" and said the G7 Summit witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'.

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted that energy security was among the leading challenges facing future generations. While elaborating on India's commitment to inclusive growth, he noted that availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability were the principles that underpinned India's approach to energy security.

He emphasised that even though India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world, it has successfully met its Paris commitments ahead of time. Highlighting India's commitment to a sustainable and green future, he underscored that India has undertaken several global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Global Biofuels Alliance, Mission LiFE and One Sun- One World- One Grid, and called upon the international community to further strengthen them. (ANI)

