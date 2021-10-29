New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (local time) arrived in Rome, where he is scheduled to attend the G20 Summit.

Prime Minister Modi will pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his first day of arrival in Rome. He will also call on Pope Francis in the Vatican during his two-day visit.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Children in Central Africa Need Emergency Aid: UN.

The Prime Minister will be visiting Rome on the invitation of Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

He will be in Glasgow, United Kingdom, on November 1 and 2 for the COP26 meeting at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Also Read | 1.5 Million Penguins ‘Supercolony’ Earlier Detected From Space, Discovered on Antarctica’s Danger Islands.

In Rome, the Prime Minister will join other G20 Leaders during the 16th summit in discussions on global economic and health recovery from the pandemic, sustainable development, and climate change.

"This will be the first in-person Summit of the G20 since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020 and will allow us to take stock of the current global situation and exchange ideas on how the G20 can be an engine for strengthening economic resilience and building back inclusively and sustainably from the pandemic," the PMO said.

On the sidelines of the G20 Summit, the Prime Minister will also meet leaders of other partner countries and review the progress in India's bilateral relations with them.

In Glasgow, the Prime Minister will participate in the high-level segment of COP-26 titled 'World Leaders' Summit' (WLS) on November 1,2 along with 120 heads of states and governments from around the world. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)