Paris [France], July 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in France for a two-day visit, on Friday attended the lunch hosted by President of France's National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet in Paris.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi attended the military parade on France’s National Day as the Chief Guest.

The Bastille Day Parade took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris.

PM Modi took the ceremonial salute from the Indian contingent as they marched at the Champs-Elysees.

French President Emmanuel Macron, First Lady Brigitte Macron, topped the dignitaries attending the Bastille Day Military Parade.

The French fighter jets, which led the flypast, left a trail of smoke in the colours of the French national flag, red, blue and white, leaving the skies of Champs-Elysees bathing in its afterglow.

Both the Indian and French troops marched with trumpets and drums. Macron received the Guard of Honour upon his arrival ahead of the military parade. Champs-Élysées was gilded in the colours of the French Flag.

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Bastille Day Parade is the highlight of celebrations of the day that marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison, an ancient royal fortress in 1789 during the French Revolution.

This year, the Bastille Day Parade had 6,300 soldiers in various marching contingents. This included a tri-services contingent of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The Indian Army was represented by the Punjab Regiment. The troops of the Regiment have participated in both World Wars, having been awarded 18 Battle and Theatre Honours in the first war.

In a moment to savour for India, the IAF Rafales streaked the skies over the Champs-Elysees, leaving the audience in awe.

PM Modi on Friday called France a "strong and trusted partner", and said that India is committed to doing everything to make the planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "India, inspired by its centuries-old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!"

The PM while addressing the Indian community at an event in Paris on Thursday, spoke about his four-decade-old association with France.

He recalled taking the membership of Alliance Francaise - the cultural centre of France in India, around 40 years back, and that he was the first person who got registered with it.

During his interaction with the Indian community at La Seine Musicale in Paris, PM Modi said, "Friends, personally my affection for France has been for a very long time and I cannot forget it. Around 40 years back, a cultural centre of France, Alliance Francaise began in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. And today the first member of that cultural centre in India is talking right in front of you. A few years back, the French government gave me a photocopy of that identity card and even today it is precious to me." (ANI)

