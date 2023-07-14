Paris, July 14: France is celebrating Bastille Day, the French national day, with great pomp and fervour today. Amid this, a distressing development is coming to the fore that involves French President Emmanuel Macron. According to the media reports, the official residence of the French premier received a chopped finger in a package. The Paris prosecutor's office confirmed the news on Thursday.

As per a CNN report, an alarming event unfolded at the Elysee Palace when a package arrived containing a fragment of a finger. Disturbingly, preliminary reports indicated that the finger belonged to the individual who sent the package. In response to this unsettling incident, authorities immediately launched an investigation, focusing on a potential "threat of a crime or offence against an elected official." CNN is waiting for an official response from the Elysee. The Elysee Palace serves as the official residence of Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent President of France, who assumed office in 2017. Bastille Day Parade 2023: French President Emmanuel Macron Waves at People Gathered To Witness Fete Nationale Francaise Parade in Paris (Watch Video).

Over the past year, the government led by Macron has faced significant challenges in addressing public discontent. These challenges included the difficult task of damping public anger regarding a highly controversial pension reform plan. Additionally, the government faced further public outrage following the tragic killing of a teenager by the police on the outskirts of Paris, which led to France riots. France Riots: Protests Ease as President Emmanuel Macron Prepares To Meet Leaders of Both Houses of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Bastille Day, observed on July 14, commemorates the notable event of the storming of the Bastille prison in Paris in 1789. This event holds immense cultural and historical significance for the French Republic, as it symbolises the beginning of the French Revolution. Beyond its immediate impact, Bastille Day represents a fundamental shift away from the old regime, marking the end of monarchic rule in France.

