Israel, July 14: In an intricate surgical procedure, surgeons at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem successfully reattached the head of a 12-year-old boy to his neck following a serious accident involving a bicycle-car collision. According to The Times of Israel report, Suleiman Hassan, a Palestinian from the West Bank, was airlifted to the hospital's trauma unit, where it was discovered that the ligaments supporting the base of his skull were severely damaged, causing a detachment from the top vertebrae of his spine.

The extraordinary surgery, performed by Dr Ohad Einav and his team, involved the utilisation of new plates and fixations, as well as cutting-edge technology. Dr Einav, an orthopaedic specialist with expertise in trauma surgery, described the complex and lengthy procedure that was carried out in early June. According to the Hindustan Times report, Dr Einav highlighted the importance of their knowledge and access to innovative technology, which played a crucial role in the successful outcome of the surgery.

Dr Einav, who specializes in spinal injuries, estimated that such a rare injury has occurred in Israel before, and he is among the few surgeons in the country with expertise in this field. Following the surgery, Suleiman Hassan was discharged from the hospital with a cervical splint and will continue to receive careful monitoring from the medical staff at Hadassah. Dr Einav expressed his satisfaction with the outcome, noting that the young patient demonstrated no neurological deficits or sensory and motor dysfunction. Lucknow: Command Hospital Performs Miraculous Surgery on New Born Child Suffering From Rare Pierre Robin Sequence Disorder.

According to multiple reports, Dr Einav commended the child's ability to function normally and walk unassisted after undergoing such a challenging process. Occipital joint dislocation, the condition suffered by Hassan, is extremely rare, particularly in children. Dr Einav explained that children between the ages of four and ten are more susceptible to this injury due to their relatively larger heads in proportion to their bodies. The survival rate for those who experience internal decapitation is typically low, making Hassan's successful recovery a remarkable achievement. Delhi AIIMS Sets World Record, Performs Groundbreaking Surgery on Three-Month-Old Baby to Remove Obstructions in Kidneys.

The hospital shared the gratitude expressed by Hassan's father, who stayed by his son's side throughout the recovery. The father acknowledged the professionalism, technological advancements, and quick decision-making exhibited by the trauma and orthopaedics team, emphasizing the immense appreciation for saving his son's life despite the challenging circumstances. Dr Einav attributed his previous experience performing similar surgeries on adults during his training in Toronto as crucial in preparing him for this unique case.

The surgery itself, which involved reattaching the head to the neck, is a highly uncommon procedure, especially in children and adolescents. The successful outcome underscores the importance of the surgeon's expertise and experience when dealing with such complex cases. Hadassah Medical Center's remarkable achievement in reattaching the boy's head has garnered attention for its groundbreaking surgical prowess, further highlighting the dedication and expertise of the medical professionals involved in this life-saving operation.

