Port of Spain, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his first official visit to Trinidad and Tobago, addressed the Indian community in Port of Spain where he spoke about their ancestral links to India, praised their cultural contributions, and said it was an honour to bring with him a replica of the Ram Mandir and holy water from the river Sarayu in Ayodhya, recalling the community's earlier gesture of sending 'shilas' and sacred water for the temple's construction.

Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "I am aware of your deep faith in Prabhu Shri Ram... Ram Leelas here are truly unique... Ramcharitmanas says that the Holy City of Prabhu Shri Ram is so beautiful that its glory is praised across the world. I am sure that all of you welcomed the return of Ram Lalla to Ayodhya after 500 years... You had sent Holy water and 'Shila' for building the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. I have also brought something here with a similar sense of devotion. It is my honour to bring a replica of Ram Mandir and some water from the Holy Sarayu..." PM Modi Receives Ceremonial Welcome in Trinidad and Tobago, Interacts with Indian Diaspora.

He also reflected on his previous visit to Trinidad and Tobago more than two decades ago. "When I last visited 25 years... between then and now, our friendship has grown even stronger. Banaras, Patna, Kolkata, and Delhi may be cities in India, but there are also names of streets here. Navaratra, Mahashivratri, and Janmashtami are celebrated here with joy, spirit and pride. Chautal and Bhaitak gana continue to thrive here. I can see the warmth of many familiar faces here. I see curiosity in the bright eyes of the younger generation, keen to know and grow together. Our bonds go well beyond geography and generations..."

PM Modi Receives Warm Welcome From Indian Diaspora

Sharing some glimpses from the welcome at Port of Spain. May the friendship between India and Trinidad & Tobago continue to scale new heights in the times to come! pic.twitter.com/RkAW4pQBKw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2025

Praising the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago, he said, "They left Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried Ramayana in their heart. They left their soil but not their soul. They were not just migrants, they were messengers of a timeless civilisation. Their contribution has benefited this country culturally, economically and spiritually." He added, "The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. The circumstances your ancestors faced could have broken even the strongest of spirits. But they faced hardships with hope. They met problems with persistence." PM Modi Arrives in Trinidad and Tobago on Two-day Visit.

PM Modi Meets Indian Community

Calling the Indian diaspora "our pride," PM Modi said, "As I have often said, each one of you is a Rashtradoot, an Ambassador of India's values, culture and heritage." Referring to Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar's ancestral ties, PM Modi said, "Prime Minister Kamala ji's ancestors lived in Buxar, Bihar. Kamala ji herself has visited there. People consider her a 'Bihar ki Beti' (daughter of Bihar). Many people present here have ancestors who came from Bihar itself. Bihar's heritage is a matter of pride not only for India but for the entire world. Be it democracy, politics, diplomacy, or higher education, centuries ago, Bihar showed the world new directions in many such fields. I am confident that even for the 21st-century world, new inspirations and opportunities will emerge from the land of Bihar."

Welcoming PM Modi, Persad-Bissessar said, "We are graced by a leader whose visit is not just a matter of protocol but a profound honour for us and so I'm deeply privileged to welcome one of the world's most respected, most admired visionary leader, the honourable Shri Narendra Modi ji, Prime Minister of Republic of India."

She praised his leadership and described him as a major force in global politics. "Your presence is a great inspiration for all of us, particularly to Indo-Trinidadian community whose roots are planted in the same blessed Indian soil from which you emerge. We honour the revered cultural bonds between our people. These bonds transcend time and distance, uniting us in a shared history and shared future. PM Modi you are a transformational force who has refined governance of India and positioned your country as a prominent and dominant global power," she added. This is PM Modi's first visit to Trinidad and Tobago as Prime Minister and the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation since 1999. The visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

