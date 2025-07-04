Port of Spain, Jul 3 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here on Thursday on the second leg of his five-nation tour, during which he will hold talks with the top leadership of Trinidad and Tobago to further strengthen the bilateral relationship.

Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome upon his arrival at the Piarco International Airport. This is his first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with President Christine Carla Kangaloo and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and discuss further strengthening of the bilateral relationship.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. His visit will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

Before leaving for Trinidad and Tobago, Modi said he was "looking forward to deepening ties with a valued partner in the Caribbean, with whom we share very old cultural linkages."

He is scheduled to attend a community event at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, later in the day.

Modi arrived here from Ghana, where he held talks with the country's top leadership and the two countries elevated their ties to the level of comprehensive partnership.

In the third leg of his visit, Modi will visit Argentina from July 4 to 5.

In the fourth leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Brazil to attend the 17th BRICS Summit followed by a state visit. In the final leg of his visit, Modi will travel to Namibia.

