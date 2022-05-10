New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Yoon Suk Yeol for being elected as South Korea's new President and expressed a desire to strengthen ties between both the countries.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I extend my heartfelt greetings and good wishes to ROK President @sukyeol__yoon as he commences his term in office today. I look forward to meeting him soon and working together to further strengthen and enrich the India-ROK ties."

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korea's new president and the leader of the nation's first conservative government in five years was sworn in as new president on Tuesday.

India-Republic of Korea (RoK) relations have made great strides in recent years and have become truly multidimensional, spurred by a significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill, and high-level exchanges.

PM Narendra Modi paid a state visit to South Korea from February 21-22, 2019 at the invitation of then-South Korean President Moon Jae-in, during which both sides held wide-ranging discussions on defense, economic, cultural, and scientific cooperation.

Both the leaders unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University of Seoul. PM Modi also gifted a Bodhi sapling to Gimhae City and received the Seoul Peace Prize.

Six MOUs were signed on start-ups, joint issue of a postal stamp, combating trans-border and international crime, trade facilitation, roadways, and media.

PM Modi and President Moon met again on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan on 28 June 2019, and exchanged opinions on diverse fields including economic and defense industry cooperation as well as people-to-people exchanges. (ANI)

