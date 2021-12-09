New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated newly-elected German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and hoped to strengthen the existing strategic partnership between India and Germany.

"My heartiest congratulations to @OlafScholz on being elected as the Federal Chancellor of Germany. I look forward to working closely to further strengthen the Strategic Partnership between India and Germany," tweeted PM Modi.

The German parliament elected Olaf Scholz as German Chancellor on Wednesday as Angela Merkel departs after 16 years' helm of affairs.

Earlier, Olaf Scholz's centre-left Social Democrats emerged as the biggest party after September's general election.

Scholz has since negotiated a coalition deal with the environmentalist Greens and the business-focused Free Democratic Party (FDP). (ANI)

