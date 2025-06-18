Kananaskis [Canada], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the President of Mexico, Dr Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis, Canada.

He congratulated President Sheinbaum on her historic victory and thanked Mexico for its support in India's fight against terrorism. This was the first meeting between the two leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

Highlighting the historical bonds of friendship between India and Mexico, the two leaders agreed to work towards further expanding ties in the areas of trade, investment, start-ups, innovation, science and technology, and the automotive sector, and to promote people-to-people exchanges.

While noting with satisfaction the growing trade and investment cooperation between the two countries, the leaders discussed the opportunities offered by Mexico in the context of near-shoring.

The growing opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector, where India can play an important role in supplying and producing affordable, quality medicines and other pharmaceutical products, as also in agricultural and holistic health, figured prominently in the discussions, according to the release.

President Sheinbaum was appreciative of India's strides in technology, innovation, and digital public infrastructure and expressed desire for cooperation with India in these areas.

Prime Minister underlined that the two countries should explore collaboration in the fields of semiconductors, AI, quantum, and critical minerals.

The leaders also noted upcoming engagements between the think-tank communities of the two sides, and the vibrant cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries, which will promote tourism flows as well, the Ministry of External Affairs relase added.

As partner countries, the leaders exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues, and the priorities of the Global South.

Prime Minister fondly recalled his visit to Mexico in 2016 and extended an invitation to President Sheinbaum to visit India. (ANI)

