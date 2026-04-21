New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated former Bulgarian President Rumen Radev on his party's victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections in Bulgaria, expressing confidence in further strengthening bilateral relations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that he is looking forward to further strengthening the "friendly and multifaceted ties" between India and Bulgaria.

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"Heartiest congratulations to Mr. Rumen Radev and his party Progressive Bulgaria, for their victory in the recently concluded parliamentary elections of Bulgaria. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the friendly and multifaceted ties between India and Bulgaria, as well as our broader cooperation in the region," the post read.

Radev's Progressive Bulgaria party emerged as the clear winner in Bulgaria's eighth parliamentary election in five years, securing a strong mandate amid continued political instability in the country, positioning him to become the next prime minister of the country.

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According to final vote counts, the Progressive Bulgaria party secured 44.6 per cent of the vote, translating into an estimated 130 seats in the 240-member parliament, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The result places the party significantly ahead of its political rivals and falls above earlier polling predictions.

Pre-election surveys had indicated a victory for Radev's party, though not by such a wide margin. The 62-year-old former president, who stepped down in January this year after nearly a decade in office, launched his bid for the premiership, positioning himself as a political outsider.

He has promised to dismantle what he calls Bulgaria's "oligarchic governance model", tapping into widespread public frustration over corruption and political instability in the Balkan nation of 6.6 million people, as reported by Al Jazeera.

In 2025, Radev supported anti-corruption protests that contributed to the downfall of the conservative-backed government led by former Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov and also urged voters to participate in large numbers to counter vote-buying practices, Al Jazeera reported.

While he has condemned Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Radev has opposed providing military assistance to Kyiv and has instead called for renewed "practical relations with Russia based on mutual respect and equal treatment".

He also opposed a 10-year defence agreement between Bulgaria and Ukraine signed in March.

His stance has drawn criticism from opponents, with some labelling him "pro-Russian", though Radev maintains that his approach is pragmatic and has also advocated for restoring Russian energy imports to Europe despite EU sanctions and plans to phase out Russian energy by 2027, Al Jazeera reported.

The election saw the centre-right GERB party, led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, secure 13.4 per cent of the vote, while the reformist PP-DB coalition received 12.7 per cent.

This latest vote follows years of political instability in Bulgaria, where successive governments since 2021 have collapsed amid protests and parliamentary deadlock, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The election was called after Zhelyazkov's government resigned in December ahead of a looming no-confidence motion. The campaign was dominated by concerns over rising living costs, corruption, and economic uncertainty.

Despite the decisive victory, Radev has not ruled out forming a coalition with smaller parties to ensure stable governance. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)