Zagreb [Croatia], June 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic held delegation-level talks in Zagreb, Croatia.

Both countries signed agreements in the presence of PM Modi and Croatian PM Andrej Plenkovic in Zagreb.

Earlier, PM Modi received a ceremonial reception in Zagreb, where he was accompanied by his Croatian counterpart, Andrej Plenkovic.

It is the historic first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia.

Croatia is the last leg of his three-nation tour, including Cyprus and Canada, where he attended the 51st G7 Summit.

PM Modi shared some pictures of interaction with the Indian community on X: "Croatia's Indian community has contributed to Croatia's progress and also remained in touch with their roots in India."

"In Zagreb, I interacted with some members of the Indian community, who accorded me an unforgettable welcome. There is immense enthusiasm among the Indian community here about this visit and its impact in making the bond between our nations stronger than ever before!," he added.

"A welcome to remember in Zagreb, full of warmth and affection! Here are the highlights," PM Modi said.

PM Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here on Wednesday as he arrived at a hotel in Zagreb, Croatia, marking the final stop of his three-nation tour.

This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship, with the visit opening new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union.

Before departing for Croatia, PM Modi described his visit to Canada as "productive" and said the G7 Summit witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. "Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability," PM Modi said in a post on X.

PM Modi participated in the Outreach Session of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and addressed a Session on 'Energy Security: diversification, technology and infrastructure to ensure access and affordability in a changing world'. (ANI)

