Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Argentine President Javier Milei discussed enhancing collaboration in several key areas, including defence, agriculture, and trade.

Addressing a press briefing after the bilateral meeting between the two leaders, MEA's Secretary (East) P Kumaran said, "Both leaders also expressed interest in enhancing collaboration in the defence sector, where they felt that they can leverage their respective experiences and capabilities to increase cooperation and contribute to mutual strategic interests."

PM Modi and Milei also acknowledge the importance of agriculture, directing their teams to convene the Joint Working Group to spot opportunities for cooperation, the MEA Secretary (East) informed.

"Both leaders also acknowledge the importance of the agriculture sector and its significant contribution to the economies on both sides... To take this forward, they directed their teams to convene the Joint Working Group on Agriculture at the earliest opportunity," he said.

Kumaran further informed that PM Modi briefed Milei about India's Drone Didi initiatives aimed at increasing agricultural productivity. He added that the PM also informed Milei about India's innovative use of drones for emergency transport of medicines to remote areas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Prime Minister also briefed President Milei on India's Drone Didi initiative and how it is being used to improve agricultural productivity by involving rural women in the use of drones to administer fertilisers and for land surveys. The Prime Minister also mentioned how drones had been used in India for emergency transport of medicines to remote areas during COVID, and also now how companies use drones to transport vegetables and fish to remote areas," he added.

"The Prime Minister briefed the President on how the Indian satellite system, Navic, is used to help fishermen identify schools of fish... The PM also discussed how he utilises drones to monitor progress in projects of special interest to him, as part of his monthly project reviews. That was something that interested President," he said.

PM Modi also sought Argentina's support to expand India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement. The preferential trade agreement (PTA) is aimed at expanding economic ties between India and the MERCOSUR bloc, which includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

"The Prime Minister requested Argentina's support in expanding the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement, noting that such an expansion can bring mutual benefits to both sides and open up new opportunities," Kumaran said.

PM Modi arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday on a two-day trip in the third leg of his five-nation tour.

The PM is now headed to Brazil for the fourth leg of his five-nation tour, where he will also attend the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

During the 17th BRICS Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Modi will exchange views on key global issues, including peace and security, strengthening multilateralism, responsible use of artificial intelligence, climate action, global health, and economic and financial matters. According to the official statement, the Prime Minister is also likely to hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Summit.

For the State Visit to Brazil, the Prime Minister will travel to Brasilia where he will hold bilateral discussions with President Lula on the broadening of the Strategic Partnership between the two countries in areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, energy, space, technology, agriculture, health and people to people linkages. (ANI)

